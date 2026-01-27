Menu
NDA ally TDP asks govt to brief Parliament about negotiations with US

TDP Lok Sabha floor leader Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu made the demand at the customary all-party meeting convened by the government, a day ahead of the Budget Session.
Last Updated : 27 January 2026, 18:15 IST
Published 27 January 2026, 18:15 IST
