<p>New Delhi: NDA ally TDP on Tuesday asked the government to brief the Parliament about the recently concluded Foreign Trade Agreements (FTAs) and negotiations with the United States.</p><p>TDP Lok Sabha floor leader Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu made the demand at the customary all-party meeting convened by the government, a day ahead of the Budget Session.</p><p>Devarayalu said it is important for the government to brief the Parliament about the FTAs concluded by India in the recent past, including the one with the European Union (EU) as well as the trade negotiations with the US in the midst of President Donald Trump's new tariff regime.</p><p>CPI(M)'s John Brittas, Samajwadi Party's Ramgopal Yadav, AAP's Sanjay Singh and CPI's P Sandosh Kumar demanded an explanation from the government on the comments made by Trump on India with regard to tariff and trade relations.</p>