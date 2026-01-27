Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Meta CEO Zuckerberg blocked curbs on sex-talking chatbots for minors, court filing alleges

The ‌filing on Monday included internal Meta employee emails and messages obtained by the New Mexico Attorney General's Office through ⁠legal discovery.
Last Updated : 27 January 2026, 19:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 January 2026, 19:31 IST
World newsMark ZuckerbergMeta

Follow us on :

Follow Us