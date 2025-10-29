Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Nearly 500 Indians cross over to Thailand from Myanmar after raid on scam centres; India plans to bring them home

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said nearly 500 Indians are at Mae Sot in western Thailand.
Last Updated : 29 October 2025, 14:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 October 2025, 14:22 IST
India NewsThailand

Follow us on :

Follow Us