Nearly 800 new train services, including 100 Vande Bharat introduced in five years: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi: Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday said that in the last five years a total of 772 train services, including 100 Vande Bharat services, have been introduced in the Indian Railways network.

"During the period 2019-2020 to 2023-2024, 772 train services, including 100 Vande Bharat services, have been introduced over the Indian Railways network. Besides, introduction of train services is an ongoing process over Indian Railways, subject to traffic justification, operational feasibility, availability of resources etc," the Minister said in his written answer in Rajya Sabha.

"To cater to the travelling needs of different segments of passengers, Indian Railways introduce and operate different types of services viz. express trains, superfast trains, passenger/MEMU/DEMU trains and suburban services," Vaishnaw said.