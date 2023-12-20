Need to be alert, but no need to panic: Mandaviya after review meet amid rise in Covid cases

New Delhi: Amid an uptick in Covid-19 cases in the country, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday reviewed the preparedness of health facilities and impressed upon the states to be alert and increase surveillance.

Assuring the states of receiving all support from the Centre, he said, "We need to be on the alert but there is no need to panic."

It is important to be prepared with mock drills of hospital preparedness, increased surveillance and effective communication with people, the minister said.