NEET row: IMA welcomes CBI probe into exam irregularities

The IMA statement said, "We appreciate the government for enacting stringent laws to address malpractice and irregularities in competitive examinations. In cases of organised crime involving examination authorities, service providers, or other institutions, offenders may face imprisonment of up to 10 years and a minimum fine of Rs 1 crore." The students are the future of India and it is crucial that important competitive examinations are conducted with the utmost diligence and confidentiality, it said.