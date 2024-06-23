Home
NEET row: NTA website and all its portals fully secure, say officials debunking 'hacking' rumours

The clarification comes amid a raging row over alleged irregularities in competitive exams, including the NEET-UG and the UGC-NET.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 June 2024, 14:01 IST
New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) website and all its other web portals are fully secure, and reports that these have been compromised and hacked are wrong and misleading, officials said on June 23.

The clarification comes amid a raging row over alleged irregularities in competitive exams, including the NEET-UG and the UGC-NET. The education ministry on Saturday set up a panel to review the NTA's functioning, recommend exam reforms and ensure data security.

"NTA website and all its web portals are fully secure. Any information that they have been compromised and hacked is wrong and misleading, a senior official said.

