NEET row: Supreme Court issues notice to Centre on plea challenging cancellation of Super Specialty exam

The court allowed the petitioners to implead National Board of Examinations as a party to the case.

It also issued notice to the National Medical Commission Medical Counselling Committee, seeking their replies.

The court fixed the matter for further hearing to July 26.

In their plea, the petitioners submitted that in order to accomodate NEET PG students, they were not holding the exam this year. There is a fixed timeline for such exams as per the Ashish Ranjan judgment.