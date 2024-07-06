NEET-UG Case: 13 accused held, mobile phone & other docs recovered from them, Bihar govt tells Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Bihar government has told the Supreme Court that its state police have arrested 13 accused persons and recovered mobile phones and other incriminating materials from them as it started its probe into the allegations of paper leak, malpractices and other irregularities in connection with the conduct of the NEET-UG examination on May 5.

The state government filed an affidavit in the top court even as the investigation has been entrusted to the CBI.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud is scheduled to hear a batch of petitions seeking re-test of the NEET-UG examination on Monday, July 8.