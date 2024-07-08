NEET-UG case LIVE | CJI-led SC bench to begin hearing plea for re-test from 10:30 am
Hello readers! The Supreme Court, today, will take up a batch of pleas related to the controversy-ridden medical entrance exam NEET-UG 2024, including those alleging paper leakage and other malpractices in the May 5 test and seeking a direction to conduct it afresh. Track the latest developments of the NEET-UG row only with DH!
Last Updated : 08 July 2024, 03:25 IST
02:48 08 Jul 2024
3-judge bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud to hear petitions shortly after 10.30 am
A bench comprising CJI DY Chandrachud, and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra will hear the petitions.
NTA to conduct retest for CUET-UG candidates only if grievance raised by them found correct
The National Testing Agency will conduct a retest for CUET-UG candidates from July 15 to 19 if any grievance raised by them about the conduct of the exam is found correct, officials said on Sunday.
Supreme Court to hear plea for re-test of NEET-UG today
Ahead of the scheduled hearing today, the counselling for NEET UG, 2024, which was earlier proposed to begin from July 6, has also been postponed by the authorities till the end of the month, awaiting the outcome of the hearing in the apex court.
Published 08 July 2024, 03:10 IST