NEET-UG case: Patna HC grants CBI the custody of 13 accused; to be confronted with mastermind

The agency had sought the custody of the 13 individuals, arrested by the state police, who were subsequently sent to judicial custody following a brief period of police remand. The CBI plea was turned down by the Exclusive Magistrate, CBI, Patna on July 2 on the grounds that the statutory period seeking police custody within the first 15 days since the arrest had elapsed.

The CBI challenged the order in the High Court saying that it had taken up investigation in June and should be given chance to examine the suspects arrested by the state police.

The central agency had said the accused arrested by the state police had not even undergone 15 days of police custody.

According to sources, the accused were in the custody of the Patna Police and Economic Offence Units of the Bihar Police for just two to four days and sent to judicial custody.