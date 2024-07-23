NEET-UG medical exam scandal drives students abroad

New Delhi: For more than four years, Sanna had the same daily routine - wake up at dawn, study up to 14 hours a day, eat and sleep - all in an effort to crack a tough exam to get into one of India's premier public medical colleges.

But after two unsuccessful attempts, she has lost hope she can win a highly sought-after spot, especially after the national entrance exam was hit last month by allegations of irregularities, including paper leaks.

"I have zero confidence in this system. What is the point of slogging when others can get ahead by unfair means?," Sanna, 20, who asked to be identified only by her nickname, said by phone from Rajasthan.

"I don't have the patience, time or money to pursue (a medical education) in India."