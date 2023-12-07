Negative review for 'Animal' in Rajya Sabha; Cong MP calls film 'disease' to society

New Delhi: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal was panned in Rajya Sabha on Thursday with Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan saying it promotes violence and misogyny while asking how the Censor Board cleared such films that are a "disease to the society".
Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Ranjan said her daughter and her college friends had gone to watch the movie but walked out half way crying due to the violence and misogyny in the movie, which has created ripples in the box-office.
She said they all have grown up watching movies, which has an impact on society, especially among the youth. "There are some films Kabir, Pushpa and now Animal, which show a lot of violence and disrespect to women," the MP remarked.
"Nowadays, some movies are being made that depict a lot of violence...Look at the way women are treated in the film Kabir. In this movie (Animal) too, the wife is treated the same way. It is justifying it. It is a matter of concern," she said.
Ranjan, who represents Chhattisgarh in the Rajya Sabha, said students of Class XI and XII have started considering anti-heros, who depict negative characters, and one sees violence in society inspired by films.
Referring to the song Arjan Vaili in Animal, she said it is inappropriate to depict the history of Arjan Vaili in a film depicting gangwar. She said Vaili, son of legendary military commander Hari Singh Nalwa, is a historical figure who fought the British and saved Muslims during the 1947 partition and is being used as a background song for a film on gang war.
She asked why was the Censor Board clearing such films, which are a "disease to the society and does no good for it".