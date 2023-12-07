Negative review for 'Animal' in Rajya Sabha; Cong MP calls film 'disease' to society

New Delhi: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal was panned in Rajya Sabha on Thursday with Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan saying it promotes violence and misogyny while asking how the Censor Board cleared such films that are a "disease to the society".

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Ranjan said her daughter and her college friends had gone to watch the movie but walked out half way crying due to the violence and misogyny in the movie, which has created ripples in the box-office.

She said they all have grown up watching movies, which has an impact on society, especially among the youth. "There are some films Kabir, Pushpa and now Animal, which show a lot of violence and disrespect to women," the MP remarked.