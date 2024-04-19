JOIN US
Homeindia

Neha Hiremath murder: People seek capital punishment against accused

Accused Fayaz is a native of Munavalli. In protest against the accused, businesses and trade shops observed bandh in the town.
Last Updated 19 April 2024, 06:00 IST

Belagavi: Residents from Munavalli town in Savadatti taluk staged protests on Friday demanding capital punishment for accused Fayaz Khondunayak who stabbed his ex-classmate Neha Hiremath to death in the premises of the KLE College campus in Hubballi on Thursday.

Accused Fayaz is a native of Munavalli. In protest against the accused, businesses and trade shops observed bandh in the town.

People from different communities participated in the protest at the Panchlingeshwar temple cross.

Credit: DH Photo

Traffic movement on the busy Yargatti-Savadatti road was closed and buses too did not ply, resulting in commuters on their way towards Gokak, Yargatti, Savadatti and Dharwad facing inconveniences.

(Published 19 April 2024, 06:00 IST)
