Neha Hiremath murder: People seek capital punishment against accused

Belagavi: Residents from Munavalli town in Savadatti taluk staged protests on Friday demanding capital punishment for accused Fayaz Khondunayak who stabbed his ex-classmate Neha Hiremath to death in the premises of the KLE College campus in Hubballi on Thursday.

Accused Fayaz is a native of Munavalli. In protest against the accused, businesses and trade shops observed bandh in the town.