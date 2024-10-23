Nepal Army conducted security check of Vistara flight after bomb threat

<p>Kathmandu: The Nepal Army conducted a security check of the Delhi-Kathmandu Vistara flight here on Tuesday after a bomb threat that was found hoax.</p>.<p>Soon after the Vistara flight from Delhi landed at Tribhuvan International Airport, all 157 passengers were evacuated safely, a military spokesperson said. </p><p> Security personnel conducted searches of the aircraft as well as passengers' luggage after the evacuation, military spokesperson Brigadier General Gaurav Kumar KC said.</p>.<p>After the bomb threat, a special team of the Nepal Army conducted the search operation but no explosive material was found in the aircraft, the official said.</p>.<p>The flight that took off from Delhi landed at Kathmandu airport at 4.30 pm. </p>