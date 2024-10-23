Home
Nepal Army conducted security check of Vistara flight after bomb threat

Soon after the Vistara flight from Delhi landed at Tribhuvan International Airport, all 157 passengers were evacuated safely, a military spokesperson said.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 October 2024, 23:48 IST

Published 22 October 2024, 23:48 IST
