Nepal's PM Karki holds telephone conversation with PM Modi

<p>Kathmandu: Nepal's newly-appointed Prime Minister Sushila Karki on Thursday held a telephone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who expressed his support for the interim government in fulfilling its priorities.</p><p>It was the first telephone conversation by PM Karki with any foreign head of state.</p><p>Karki (73), became Nepal's first woman prime minister on Friday, ending days of political uncertainty after the ouster of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli following youth-led 'Gen Z' protests against his government over corruption and a ban on social media.</p><p>Prime Minister Modi congratulated Karki on her historic appointment as the first female Prime Minister of Nepal, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.</p><p>During the conversation, Prime Minister Karki said that "elections will remain the topmost priority of the interim government, with strong determination for accountable, responsive and corruption-free governance, reflecting the aspiration of the youth," it said.</p><p>Prime Minister Modi assured India's full support and cooperation as per the priorities of the Government of Nepal, it added.</p>.How Sri Lankan leader Senthil Thondaman saved Indians from mob in Nepal during Gen Z protests.<p>Karki expressed that the historical and close relationship between Nepal and India will continue to be strengthened by multifaceted people-to-people ties.</p><p>"Both Prime Ministers reaffirmed their commitment to continue the strong momentum of bilateral cooperation and partnership for the benefit of the peoples of two countries," it said.</p><p>Karki also conveyed her heartfelt greetings and best wishes to Modi on his 75th birthday and appreciated the Indian Prime Minister for his message of solidarity, according to the statement.</p><p>Modi also extended warm wishes on the occasion of the National Day (Constitution Day) of Nepal.</p><p>Nepal adopted its Constitution, drafted through a constituent assembly, on September 20, 2015.</p><p>Modi also expressed heartfelt condolences on the loss of lives in the recent youth movement and stated that India stands in solidarity with Nepal during this pivotal moment.</p><p>On Tuesday, Indian Ambassador Naveen Srivastava called on PM Karki at her office in Singha Durbar and conveyed PM Modi's congratulatory message to her.</p>