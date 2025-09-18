Menu
Nepal's PM Karki holds telephone conversation with PM Modi

Prime Minister Modi congratulated Karki on her historic appointment as the first female Prime Minister of Nepal.
Last Updated : 18 September 2025, 08:53 IST
Published 18 September 2025, 08:53 IST
