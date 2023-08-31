Internet reacts to BJP's poster featuring PM Modi as 'The Terminator'

As the Opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A gets set for their meeting in Mumbai, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came out with a new poster.
“Opposition thinks PM Modi can be defeated. Dream on! The Terminator always wins.” read the caption of BJP India’s post on X, as the party posted a poster of a confident Narendra Modi reimagined as ‘The Terminator’ from Arnold Schwarzenegger’s 1984 iconic sci-fi film.
Reiterating PM Narendra Modi's recent assertions that he will continue serving as Prime Minister following the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the poster showed PM Modi wearing a stylish jacket and read, "2024 I'll be back.” The poster also features the BJP's lotus election symbol.
Hitting back at the party over the poster, Kerala Congress tweeted, "Hey BJP IT cell, Terminator? Really? Are you admitting that Modi is actually a cyborg assassin disguised as human?".
NCP spokesperson Clyde Crasto too slammed the poster and said, "Their desperation and desire to win elections has made them stoop to despicable levels."
Not just political parties, but the poster received backlash from several other users as well.
The poster was released just a day before the opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc's two-day discussions in Mumbai, where it is expected to unveil the alliance’s logo. The INDIA bloc, an alliance of 26 opposition parties, is preparing for a crucial two-day conclave in Mumbai scheduled for August 31 and September 1. This will be the third opposition alliance meeting.
The BJP is confident since recent surveys show that Modi's popularity is still high, and it is expected that the party will win the next Lok Sabha elections.
Narendra Modi on many occasions has claimed that the BJP will win the next elections. In his Independence Day speech, Modi said he would be back as the Prime Minister. A recent survey by PEW has revealed that eight out of ten Indians have a favourable opinion of the Prime Minister. The survey also found that 55 per cent of Indians have a "very favourable view" of PM Modi.