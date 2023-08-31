Internet reacts to BJP's poster featuring PM Modi as 'The Terminator'

The poster was released just a day before the opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc's two-day discussions in Mumbai, where it is expected to unveil the alliance’s logo. The INDIA bloc, an alliance of 26 opposition parties, is preparing for a crucial two-day conclave in Mumbai scheduled for August 31 and September 1. This will be the third opposition alliance meeting.

The BJP is confident since recent surveys show that Modi's popularity is still high, and it is expected that the party will win the next Lok Sabha elections.

Narendra Modi on many occasions has claimed that the BJP will win the next elections. In his Independence Day speech, Modi said he would be back as the Prime Minister. A recent survey by PEW has revealed that eight out of ten Indians have a favourable opinion of the Prime Minister. The survey also found that 55 per cent of Indians have a "very favourable view" of PM Modi.