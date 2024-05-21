Netizens slam Ashneer Grover over forced removal of his roast video with comedian Aashish Solanki

Netizens recently criticised the former managing director of fintech company BharatPe Ashneer Grover after the latter allegedly sought the removal of a roast video posted by a comedian on Instagram. Grover consented to have a discussion with the comedian in the video.

Grover has often been surrounded with controversies ever since he appeared on Shark Tank India's first season. He was recently invited to Pretty Good Roast— a comedy show hosted by comedian Aashish Solanki. The clip, which is now widely being shared by netizens, shows Solanki asking questions to Grover on latter's removal from BharatPe.

While questioning him, Solanki also cracked some jokes on Grover's departure from BharatPe. Addressing the audience, Solanki said on the show: "TV pe log talent dikhane jaate hain, ye aukat dikha ke aa gaye. Samajh gaye kiski baat kar raha hoon main? Apni company se kaun nikala jata hai, yaar? (People show their talent on TV, he showed everyone his status. Which entrepreneur gets kicked out of their own company?)" However, as per a report in NDTV, the matter heated up when the comedian posted the episode 5 of his popular show on social media.