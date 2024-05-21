Netizens slam Ashneer Grover over forced removal of his roast video with comedian Aashish Solanki

Netizens recently criticised the former managing director of fintech company BharatPe Ashneer Grover after the latter allegedly sought the removal of a roast video posted by a comedian on Instagram. Grover consented to have a discussion with the comedian in the video.
Grover has often been surrounded with controversies ever since he appeared on Shark Tank India's first season. He was recently invited to Pretty Good Roast— a comedy show hosted by comedian Aashish Solanki. The clip, which is now widely being shared by netizens, shows Solanki asking questions to Grover on latter's removal from BharatPe.
While questioning him, Solanki also cracked some jokes on Grover's departure from BharatPe. Addressing the audience, Solanki said on the show: "TV pe log talent dikhane jaate hain, ye aukat dikha ke aa gaye. Samajh gaye kiski baat kar raha hoon main? Apni company se kaun nikala jata hai, yaar? (People show their talent on TV, he showed everyone his status. Which entrepreneur gets kicked out of their own company?)" However, as per a report in NDTV, the matter heated up when the comedian posted the episode 5 of his popular show on social media.
In March 2022, BharatPe’s management accused co-founder Ashneer Grover and his relatives of engaging in extensive misappropriation of company funds, a day after he resigned as its managing director and board director. The fintech unicorn also stripped him of his founder title.
Stating that his jokes didn't "sit well with the guest", the comedian shared a post on Instagram in which he wrote that he was asked to remove certain bits from the video. Solanki later also received a legal notice to take down the video from his Instagram handle.
Clarifying his stance for removing the episode from his Instagram and X handles, Solanki wrote: "Friends, I have removed the Ep 5 of Pretty Good Roast. I don't have money to fight the legal battle. I had spent all of it on the show. The response on previous episodes led us to believe our audience were ready for roast humor. However, it seems that some, especially those in power, are not quite there yet."
Netizens were prompt in reacting to the development. One of the Insta users commenting on Solanki's apology post wrote: "This is such a sad news. It definitely shows you can't become big by passing from elite institute and having tons of money."
The user further condemned Grover's action and wrote: "The guy who wants to teach everyone in the show is able to listen even positive jokes. This is real Dogla-Pun!" the comment read, referring to the Hindi word 'doglapan' which was often used by Grover in the first season of Shark Tank India.
Ashneer Grover even authored a book with the title Doglapan: The Hard Truth about Life and Start-Ups.
An X user wrote: "Public unka doglapan janti hai. 🤣 Khud ki company se hata diya hai aur aaj woh video hatane ke kaam karte hai. Kaunse unicorns hote hai aise. (People are aware of his deceitfulness. He was ousted from his own company and today he asks to get this video down. Which unicorns are like this?"
Another user wrote: "The show went well (I saw the show a minute after it got released), however, Ashneer got offended and didn't want his face or name to come in the show. Aashish posted the video without his name or face and even cut the past of his (Grover) roast. Still, there must have been a power dominance from Ashneer and Aashish was forced to remove the video after a few hours of posting it on YouTube."