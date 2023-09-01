Supreme Court gives life term to former RJD MP for killing 2 who voted against him

The bench had said the High Court and the trial court had failed to notice the sensitivity and intricacies of the case involving the then ruling party leader who mustered full support of the administration and prosecution and won over almost all the witnesses.

It had noted a "clear and deliberate lapse" as well as "tainted role" by the prosecution in not producing the investigating officer and other witnesses.

The bench had relied upon a statement of injured Rajendra Rai, who subsequently died of gunshot injuries, saying it is to be read as a dying declaration. It had also lent credence of a report prepared by the HC judge's inspecting judge after the prime witnesses were kidnapped, while they were on way to depose in the matter.