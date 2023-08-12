New bill seeking to replace CrPC eyes speedy justice and clearing case backlog

On lawyers seeking adjournments, the Bill says no adjournment shall be granted at the request of a party, except where the circumstances are beyond the control of that party and "where the circumstances are beyond the control of a party, not more than two adjournments may be granted by the Court after hearing the objections of the other party and for the reasons to be recorded in writing".

"The fact that the advocate of a party is engaged in another Court, shall not be a ground for adjournment; where a witness is present in Court but a party or his advocate is not present or the party or his advocate though present in Court, is not ready to examine or cross-examine the witness, the Court may, if thinks fit, record the statement of the witness and pass such orders as it thinks fit dispensing with the examination-in-chief or cross-examination of the witness, as the case may be," it said.