New Bills attempt to Indianise criminal justice system: Centre

“Sedition and protection of treasury got precedence over murder and crime against women. The aim was to make British rule paramount rather than human rights of the common man of India.”



Words and phrases such as ‘Parliament of the United Kingdom’, ‘Provincial Act’, ‘London Gazette’, ‘Jury’, ‘Barrister’, ‘Lahore’, ‘Commonwealth’, ‘United Kingdom of Great Britain and Ireland’, ‘Her Majesty’s Government’, ‘Possession of the British Crown’, ‘Court of Justice in England’, and ‘Her Majesty’s Dominions’ have been omitted from the Acts in the proposed Bills.