New Congress Working Committee: Kharge's ploy to keep party CMs in check

The new Congress Working Committee may be an act of balancing and accommodation but one aspect that stands out is party president Mallikarjun Kharge’s attempt to send a message to keep party chief ministers under check by inducting their bête noire in the panel.
The idea is to ensure that the dissident activities are checked to minimise losses as well as ensure that one leader does not emerge as the lone warrior and thus challenging the leadership.
Inclusion of A K Antony and Ambika Soni were also seen with surprise, especially after both the leaders informed the leadership not to consider them owing to their age and health. Sources said the leadership felt that both the leaders were known for their closeness to Sonia Gandhi and their experience could be used for some more time.
In Antony’s case, the death of Ommen Chandy and the inability to find a Christian face also played a part in the continuation.
Kharge was also particular in bringing Tharoor into the CWC as his exclusion would have been construed as pettiness from Kharge for the Thiruvananthapuram MP who fought against him in the party presidential polls. Tharoor, who is said to have conveyed that he did not want to be a Permanent or Special Invitee, polling over 1,000 votes was also a factor.
Former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, who presided over Congress’ defeat in the Assembly elections in the state, was brought in while Navjyot Singh Siddhu, who returned to Congress, did not find space.
An analysis of the names also showed that Gandhi family loyalists were left untouched even as Kharge managed to have his way on Hussain, Hariprasad and Gurdeep Sappal, who was made a Permanent Invitee.
When it came to messaging to chief ministers, a senior leader said it was part of an exercise to ensure that all leaders are under check.
Sachin Pilot has walked his way into the CWC after a bitter fight with Ashok Gehlot while Tamradhwaj Sahu, a tall leader in Chhattisgarh, has been a claimant for chief ministership that Bhupesh Bhagel had managed to make his own.
Incidentally, Kharge also did a balancing act in Rajasthan where he inducted minister Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya, who is considered close to Gehlot.
From Himachal Pradesh, Congress has included Pratibha Singh, another claimant for Chief Minister but lost to Sukhwinder Singh Sukku, and Anand Sharma, while at least three leaders have been inducted into the high-powered panel from Karnataka.
Younger Syed Nasir Hussain has made it to the main panel while M Veerappa Moily and B K Hariprasad were made Permanent Invitees, in what is seen as a message to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.