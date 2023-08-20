New Congress Working Committee: Kharge's ploy to keep party CMs in check

The idea is to ensure that the dissident activities are checked to minimise losses as well as ensure that one leader does not emerge as the lone warrior and thus challenging the leadership.

Inclusion of A K Antony and Ambika Soni were also seen with surprise, especially after both the leaders informed the leadership not to consider them owing to their age and health. Sources said the leadership felt that both the leaders were known for their closeness to Sonia Gandhi and their experience could be used for some more time.

In Antony’s case, the death of Ommen Chandy and the inability to find a Christian face also played a part in the continuation.

Kharge was also particular in bringing Tharoor into the CWC as his exclusion would have been construed as pettiness from Kharge for the Thiruvananthapuram MP who fought against him in the party presidential polls. Tharoor, who is said to have conveyed that he did not want to be a Permanent or Special Invitee, polling over 1,000 votes was also a factor.

Former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, who presided over Congress’ defeat in the Assembly elections in the state, was brought in while Navjyot Singh Siddhu, who returned to Congress, did not find space.

An analysis of the names also showed that Gandhi family loyalists were left untouched even as Kharge managed to have his way on Hussain, Hariprasad and Gurdeep Sappal, who was made a Permanent Invitee.

When it came to messaging to chief ministers, a senior leader said it was part of an exercise to ensure that all leaders are under check.