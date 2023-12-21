New criminal code bills: Doctors exempted from criminal prosecution in medical negligence deaths

New Delhi: The new criminal code bills passed by the Lok Sabha on Wednesday lowered the punishment for doctors on medical negligence cases with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah informing Parliament that doctors have been excluded from criminal prosecution in case of death caused due to medical negligence.

Responding to the debate on the three new criminal code bills in the Lower House, Shah said, “Currently, if there is a death due to negligence of a doctor, it is treated as criminal negligence, almost akin to murder, Therefore, I am bringing an official amendment to free the doctors from this criminal negligence.”

The Union minister said the amendment was brought following a request from the Indian Medical Association.