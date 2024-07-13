New In Pics | July 13, 2024: Best photos from around the world

US President Joe Biden speaks as he visits Garage Grill and Fuel Bar in Northville, Michigan, U.S., July 12, 2024.
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning his semi final match against Italy's Lorenzo Musetti, July 12, 2024.
A woman rides a bike near posters of hostages kidnapped during the deadly October 7 attack on Israel by Hamas, amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, in Tel Aviv, Israel, July 12, 2024.
People move on rickshaws along a flooded street after a downpour in Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 12, 2024.
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after winning his semi final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev, July 12, 2024.
A conductor of Kyiv Classic Orchestra conducts "Requiem for the Dead" at the ruins of Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital that was recently hit by a Russian missile, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine July 12, 2024.
Published 13 July 2024, 03:52 IST