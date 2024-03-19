The Tuesday Interview | ‘New Zealand keen on enhancing defence dialogue, cooperation with India’

That is significant economic theory being espoused there about being self-sufficient. A lot of countries have historically held that view of their needs going forward. New Zealand has areas where we could be doing things more self-sufficiently. Some of us in New Zealand are very confused about the fact that we have the most natural, cleanest water in the world, but we import Perrier water from somewhere else. Import substitution has benefits, but if you can do it yourself and keep the money in your economy, then your economy is going to grow much larger. We understand that, but it’s a philosophical crisis, so to speak. But when you deal with India, you have to respect what they want. 1.4 billion people are right to have their views, and you’re not going to change them overnight. But as time goes by, even they will recognise that we actually need more friends than we’ve got. I think we’ve got an enormous chance, based on some of the conversations I’ve had so far, to explore what both our countries can do together.