News in Pics | January 19, 2026: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 18 January 2026, 22:05 IST
A 33-foot-tall, 210-metric-tonne Shiva Lingam installed near the Virat Ramayan Temple in Motihari, East Champaran district, Bihar, Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026. It was crafted in Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu, and brought to Kalyanpur on a specially engineered 96-wheeled trailer.

Credit: PTI

Prayagraj: People offer prayers on the occasion of 'Mauni Amavasya' during the ongoing 'Magh Mela' festival, at Sangam, in Prayagraj, Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026.

Credit: PTI

Indian Elite Men's race winner Kartik Karkera greets the gathering during the 21st edition of the Tata Mumbai Marathon, a World Athletics Gold Label Race, on the illuminated Bandra-Worli Sea Link, in Mumbai.

Credit: PTI

Gang violence erupts in Guatemala after riots at multiple prisons.

Credit: Reuters

Wildfire burns in Chile.

Credit: Reuters

Danish soldiers take pictures next to the statue of Hans Egede, at Nuuk's old harbour, Greenland.

Credit: Reuters

Published 18 January 2026, 22:05 IST
India NewsWorld news

