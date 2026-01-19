A 33-foot-tall, 210-metric-tonne Shiva Lingam installed near the Virat Ramayan Temple in Motihari, East Champaran district, Bihar, Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026. It was crafted in Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu, and brought to Kalyanpur on a specially engineered 96-wheeled trailer.
Prayagraj: People offer prayers on the occasion of 'Mauni Amavasya' during the ongoing 'Magh Mela' festival, at Sangam, in Prayagraj, Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026.
Indian Elite Men's race winner Kartik Karkera greets the gathering during the 21st edition of the Tata Mumbai Marathon, a World Athletics Gold Label Race, on the illuminated Bandra-Worli Sea Link, in Mumbai.
Gang violence erupts in Guatemala after riots at multiple prisons.
Danish soldiers take pictures next to the statue of Hans Egede, at Nuuk's old harbour, Greenland.
Published 18 January 2026, 22:05 IST