Homeindia

News in Pics | March 28, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated 28 March 2024, 03:30 IST

Arjan Singh Nagra, riding Bianca, who emerged the national champion in the novice category in the first leg of the National Eventing Championship.

Credit: PTI Photo

Indian community people during the 'Garba Night' held in Paris when the Certificate of Inscription was presented after the UNESCO inscribed the Gujarati folk dance on its Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Credit: PTI Photo

A child reacts as water is sprayed by a system to alleviate the high temperatures caused by a heat wave, at the Gerardo Barrios square, in San Salvador, El Salvador.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A drone view shows people forming a human chain to the Tennessee State Capital to mark the one year anniversary of the Covenant School shooting in Nashville.

Credit: Reuters Photo

The collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge is seen from Fort McHenry in Baltimore, Maryland

Credit: Reuters Photo

Penitents carry a statue of Christ on a weighted structure, traditionally known as 'trono', while others hold candles as they take part in a penitence act inside a church after the governing body of Silencio brotherhood decided that penance could not be carried out in the streets due to the heavy rain of the Nelson storm during the Holy Week in Ronda, Spain.

Credit: Reuters Photo

(Published 28 March 2024, 03:30 IST)
