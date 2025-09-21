News in Pics | September 21, 2025: Best photos from around the world

Clay artist China Paul gives final touches to an idol of Goddess Durga at her workshop, at Kumartuli, the potter's quarter in Kolkata.
An artist makes a graffiti of singer Zubeen Garg, who died while scuba diving in Singapore, on a flyover to pay tribute to him, in Guwahati.
A displaced Palestinian woman, fleeing northern Gaza due to an Israeli military operation, carries belongings as she moves southwards after Israeli forces ordered residents of Gaza City to evacuate to the south, in the central Gaza Strip.
Members of the Kurmi community block railway tracks during a protest demanding Scheduled Tribe status, at Muri railway station, in Ranchi district, Jharkhand.
A monorail during a trial run, in Mumbai, Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025. Monorail services in Mumbai will remain temporarily suspended from September 20 for comprehensive system upgradation and integration of new infrastructure.
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc during practice.
Players of Haryana Steelers (in blue) and Tamil Thalaivas during their Pro Kabaddi League season 12 match, at Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium, in Jaipur.
