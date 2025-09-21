NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar caught giving dressing down to officer

<p>Mumbai: Days after Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar ran into controversy for rebuking, reprimanding and threatening IPS officer Anjana Krishna, his nephew and NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar was caught on camera giving dressing down to an officer publicly. </p><p>A video of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms.</p><p>“Were you playing marbles so far that you haven’t acknowledged the raised complaints by the citizens....This is not your father's money. The money belongs to the public and use it accordingly…take your hand out of the pocket…,” Rohit Pawar told the officer in a sharp tone which stunned the officer as well as the audience.</p><p>After the incident, social activist Anjali Damania posted on X: “Just like the uncle, so is the nephew? What kind of language is this from Rohit Pawar? There is no doubt that government works in Maharashtra are of poor quality. There is also no doubt that officers should be sternly questioned about this. But this language? Telling officers—“What, were you playing marbles or something?”…”Take your hand out of your pocket”.</p>.<p>Responding, Rohit Pawar wrote on X: “I can understand your anger towards me, but when a corrupt officer’s shoddy work causes trouble for the common people, at such times, you too should understand the of the ordinary person. When an officer uses evasive language like “will look into it… will do it…” it may not immediately affect someone like you, but for the common and poor person, it becomes a matter of life and death. Imagine how an officer, who blatantly lies in front of a public representative, must behave with the ordinary person visiting a government office for various tasks. Even after we expose major corruption, some officers, like certain leaders who demand evidence, have become thick-skinned like rhinos.” Besides, giving examples, he said that he also publicly praises honest and efficient officers.</p>