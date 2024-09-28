News in Pics | September 28, 2024: Best photos from around the world

A local resident helps free a car that became stranded in a stretch of flooding road as Tropical Storm Helene strikes, on the outskirts of Boone, North Carolina, US September 27, 2024.
Ethiopian Orthodox choir members sing during the Meskel festival, a celebration to commemorate the discovery of the True Cross on which Jesus Christ was crucified, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
Israeli armoured military vehicles in formation, amid cross-border hostilities betweenÊHezbollahÊand Israel, in northern Israel, September 27, 2024.
Elephants during a state level function on the World Tourism Day, at the Manas National Park, in Assam.
Artists perform at the 'classical dance festival', in Kolkata, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024.
East Bengal FC fans display a big banner during the ISL (Indian Super League) match between East Bengal FC and FC Goa, at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, in Kolkata, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024.
