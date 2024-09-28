Home
News in Pics | September 28, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 28 September 2024, 02:43 IST

A local resident helps free a car that became stranded in a stretch of flooding road as Tropical Storm Helene strikes, on the outskirts of Boone, North Carolina, US September 27, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Ethiopian Orthodox choir members sing during the Meskel festival, a celebration to commemorate the discovery of the True Cross on which Jesus Christ was crucified, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Israeli armoured military vehicles in formation, amid cross-border hostilities betweenÊHezbollahÊand Israel, in northern Israel, September 27, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Elephants during a state level function on the World Tourism Day, at the Manas National Park, in Assam.

Credit: PTI Photo

Artists perform at the 'classical dance festival', in Kolkata, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024.

Credit: PTI Photo

East Bengal FC fans display a big banner during the ISL (Indian Super League) match between East Bengal FC and FC Goa, at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, in Kolkata, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024.

Credit: PTI Photo

