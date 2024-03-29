NewsClick case: Delhi Police may file charge sheet on Saturday

New Delhi: The Delhi Police may file a several thousand-page charge sheet in connection with the UAPA case registered against the news portal NewsClick, which is accused of receiving a huge amount of money to peddle pro-China propaganda through its stories, sources said on Friday.

The Delhi Police Special Cell had last year registered a case under sections 13, 16, 17, 18 and 22 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act along with sections 153A and 120B of the IPC in the matter.

It also arrested NewsClick's founder Prabir Purkayastha and HR head Amit Chakravarty on October 3, 2023.