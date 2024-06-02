NHAI hikes tolls across highways by 5%

New Delhi: Motorists using expressways will have to shell out more from Monday as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has decided to hike tolls across the country by an average of 5 per cent.

The annual revision of highway user fee, which is expected to be in the range of average 5 per cent, was earlier to come into effect on April 1. But the hike was deferred due to the Lok Sabha elections.

"The new user fee will come into effect from 3.6.2024," a senior NHAI official said on Sunday.