NHRC advisory on begging suggests national database, decriminalisation & anti-human trafficking law

New Delhi: Describing beggary as the "failure of the society", the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued an advisory asking union and state governments to establishing an anti-begging network, decriminalise begging and building a national database to ensure that benefits of various schemes reach them.

The 'Advisory for the Protection and Rehabilitation of Impoverished, Uneducated Children, Women, and Differently-abled Individuals Engaged in Begging' issued on Friday as the issue of begging persists despite several efforts by the government.

It wanted the government to ensure that people who sustain themselves by begging "receive adequate shelter, sufficient nutritious food and appropriate clothing" to enable them to "live with dignity" until begging is eliminated from society.

The NHRC said prevention and elimination of all forms of begging warrants the State to establish an anti-begging framework.

It said the government could begin by drafting a National Policy for the protection and rehabilitation of individuals involved in beggary, followed by preparing and implementing welfare schemes for them with targeted financial assistance, vocational training, poverty alleviation and employment opportunities.

There should be continuous monitoring and supervision by executive actions for implementation of those frameworks. The State to "work towards decriminalising" begging, it said.