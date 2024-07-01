NHRC issues notice to Centre, Tamil Nadu government on Foxconn's alleged hiring discrimination against married women

The National Human Rights Commission has taken suo moto cognisance of the alleged hiring discrimination by Foxconn against married women.

In a press release, the NHRC "observes that the matter, if true, raises a serious issue of discrimination against married women causing the violation of the right to equality and equal opportunity".

The NHRC has issued notices to the Secretary, Union Ministry of Labour & Employment and the Chief Secretary, Govt. of Tamil Nadu "seeking a detailed report within one week".

The Centre had last week sought a detailed report from the Tamil Nadu government’s Labour department over media reports claiming that married women were not being allowed to work at Foxconn India Apple iPhone Plant.

