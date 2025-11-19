<p>The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday arrested the brother and close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi on his deportation from the US to India.</p><p>Absconding since 2022, US-based Anmol Bishnoi is the 19th accused to be arrested for his involvement in the terror-syndicate led by his jailed brother, Lawrence Bishnoi, NIA said in a statement. </p>.Who is 'most wanted' Anmol Bishnoi, prime accused in Baba Siddique's murder deported from US.<p>Anmol was chargesheeted by the NIA in March 2023 after investigations in the case established that he had actively aided designated individual terrorist Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi in the commission of various acts of terrorism in the country during the 2020-2023 period, it added.</p>