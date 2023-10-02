Nijjar was gay, Trudeau liked him: BJP leader Bagga makes sensational claim amid India-Canada standoff

Meanwhile, the US has urged India to cooperate fully with the Canadian investigations, as reiterated following the meeting between EAM S Jaishankar and counterpart Antony Blinken.

As the row over Nijjar's killing ensues, an aide of Trudeau's assured India of "all help" in the matter. Canadian MP from Surrey Sukhminder aka Sukh Singh Dhaliwal also junked the allegations of him being close to Pakistani intelligence body ISI, saying as a member of the Parliament, he would not be close to any member of foreign agencies. Notably, some have suggested that ISI was behind Nijjar's killing, but Canada has maintained that the "foreign agent" involved in the killing was from an "Indian agency".

Hardeep Singh Nijjar was killed outside a Surrey gurudwara on June 18 by gunmen. India had, in 2020, designated him as a terrorist. Nijjar was involved in networking, financing, and training the Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) module.