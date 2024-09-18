Nirmala Sitharaman launches NPS Vatsalya, parents can open pension a/c for children

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday launched the NPS Vatsalya scheme, which will allow parents to save for their children's future by investing in a pension account.

Parents can subscribe to NPS Vatsalya online or visiting a bank or post office. The minimum contribution to open Vatsalya account is Rs 1,000. Subscribers will have to contribute Rs 1,000 annually thereafter.

The guidelines for withdrawal from NPS accounts are being finalised.