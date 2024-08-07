Nirmala Sitharaman presents Finance Bill 2024 in Lok Sabha

Speaking on the Bill, TMC MP Mahua Moitra said that direct and indirect taxes must be balanced if we want an equitable economy. “65 per cent of tax collection in India is from indirect tax, and about 35 per cent is from direct tax. The super-rich pay the same tax as the middle class. The percentage of GST imposed on products in India is very high,” she said.

BJP MP P P Chaudhary said that the reduction in taxation will lead to higher aggregate tax collection and help the government fund its welfare schemes. The abolition of Angel Tax, he said, will help several new startups. “It will help increase flow of capital to new businesses, potential for job creation, bring more innovative ideas into the market and attractiveness of the ecosystem to domestic and foreign investors,” he said. BJP’s BS Bommai said that the opposition to the tax is mostly political.