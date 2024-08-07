Nirmala Sitharaman tables Appropriation (No 2) Bill 2024 in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday introduced the Appropriation (No 2) Bill 2024 in the Rajya Sabha which authorises certain sums out of the Consolidated Fund of India for services in 2024-25.

Sitharamam also introduced the Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation (No.3) Bill, 2024 in the Upper House.

The Lok Sabha passed the two legislations last week.