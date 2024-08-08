No agreement with Kenya for bringing cheetahs to India: Govt informs Parliament

"No, Sir. No agreement has been signed with the government of Kenya for translocation of cheetahs to India," he said.

The first batch of eight cheetahs was introduced in India in September 2022, and the second batch of 12 cheetahs was flown in from South Africa last February.

According to sources, the government now plans to introduce cheetahs into a fenced area in the Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary in Madhya Pradesh, possibly by the end of the year, with a focus on breeding.