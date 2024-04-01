No bar but practically impossible for Arvind Kejriwal to continue as CM from jail: Legal experts

In any case, Kejriwal cannot summon a cabinet meeting in jail, Sinha said, adding that running the government from the prison will be "practically impossible".

Sinha also gave the example of RJD president Lalu Prasad saying that initially he was of the view that the government can be run from the jail. However, later he made his spouse Rabri Devi his successor.

He said it would be impossible to run the day-to-day administration such as making cabinet decisions, signing the official papers and transfer orders as these tasks cannot be completed in the secluded and protected area of the jail.

"Cabinet meetings cannot be summoned in jail and the state would be rendered rudderless in the absence of the CM presiding over these meetings. For every such meeting or administrative task, Kejriwal will have to seek the court’s permission, which is practically impossible," Sinha said.

Sinha further said the makers of the Constitution did not envision a scenario of a sitting CM landing in jail and so there was no provision dealing with it.

While senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan said there is no bar in law on a person continuing as chief minister once arrested, senior advocate Vikas Singh said though legally there is no bar, administratively it will be next to impossible.