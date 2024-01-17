No delay in seat-sharing, won't go to Ayodhya: Lalu

The ailing septuagenarian took queries from journalists at one of the gates of 10, Circular Road, a government bungalow he shares with his wife Rabri Devi, a former CM herself.

"Do these things take place so quickly? Progress is underway," was the curt reply of Prasad, when he was asked about "delay" in seat-sharing arrangements being repeatedly flagged by leaders of the JD(U) which Kumar heads.

The rivalry between Kumar and Prasad, which has been the stuff of legend, came to a close less than two years ago when they joined hands "to defeat the BJP" following the JD(U) supremo's exit from NDA.

The RJD supremo, who has counted on the support of Muslims, was also asked whether he had received an invitation to visit Ayodhya and did he plan to visit the pilgrim town on January 22, the day of the consecration ceremony.

"I won't go," said the normally chatty politician, who is also known for his religious inclination, as he drove past the media contingent.