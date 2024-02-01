No Deputy Speaker, minimal sittings, opposition gag: Highlights of 17th Lok Sabha

The 17th Lok Sabha was wrought with unprecedented challenges to the functioning of India's parliamentary democracy. Two glaring issues highlight the current state of affairs -- the absence of a Deputy Speaker and the minimal number of Parliament sittings. Here, we delve into the proceedings of 17th Lok Sabha -- the second consecutive term of ruling BJP, and look at the repercussions of these issues on governance, accountability, and the democratic process in the world's largest democracy.
No Deputy Speaker
The absence of a Deputy Speaker throughout the current Lok Sabha term raises concerns about the violation of Article 93 of the Constitution of India. This constitutional provision emphasises the importance of a Deputy Speaker in ensuring the smooth functioning of the Lok Sabha. The lack of appointment and the apparent indifference towards this constitutional requirement sets a dangerous precedent, undermining the checks and balances crucial for a healthy democracy.
Parliament sittings
Another alarming aspect is the low number of Parliament sittings, with total of 278 days (including scheduled days for upcoming session) and an average of only 56 days per year. The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic is evident in the historic low of 33 sittings in 2020. Despite India's technological capabilities, virtual Parliament sessions were not convened --a missed opportunity to maintain parliamentary activity during challenging times when immense distress was caused to the poor. Its effects continue to reverberate in corridors of poverty till date.
Reliance on ordinances
The decrease in Parliament sittings led to an over-reliance on ordinances, with 76 ordinances issued between 2014 and 2021. Controversial legislations, such as the farm laws, were initially introduced as ordinances during the first wave of Covid-19 when public attention was diverted. The strategic use of ordinances allowed the government to bypass parliamentary debates, raising questions about transparency and democratic decision-making.
In 2022, a significant shift occurred as, for the first time in 59 years, no ordinances were promulgated. However, in 2023, the central government introduced the contentious 'The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance'. This ordinance reversed a Supreme Court ruling that affirmed the authority of the Delhi government to legislate and oversee civil services in the national capital.
Opposition's demand for debates undermined
The modus operandi of the government during Parliament sessions further revealed a concerning trend. The Opposition's demands for debates on critical issues like Pegasus, farmers' protests, Adani scam, Manipur crisis, and Parliament security breaches were consistently denied, which led to protests, disruptions, and, ultimately, the government pushing through bills with minimal Opposition participation.
Bills passed without due discussions
Several instances illustrate this trend, such as in the Winter Session 2023, where 146 Opposition MPs were suspended, yet 14 bills, including Forest Conservation Amendment Bill and Data Protection Bill were cleared within three days. Similarly, in the Monsoon Session 2021, amid Opposition's persistence on debating Pegasus, 18 bills were passed, some within 5-6 minutes of debate time. In 2020 as well, when Opposition boycotted Sessions over Farm Bills fiasco, Rajya Sabha cleared 15 Bills in just 2 days.
Escaping scrutiny of standing committee
The analysis by PRS Legislative reveals a stark decline in the referral of bills to standing committees since 2014, indicating a reluctance to subject legislation to thorough examination. Controversial bills were often redirected to Joint Parliament Committees, where the government decides nominations, further raising concerns about impartiality.
Throughout the 17th Lok Sabha, merely 14 bills were forwarded for additional scrutiny. According to PRS data, a mere 25 per cent of introduced bills underwent committee referral during the 16th Lok Sabha, a stark contrast to the 71 per cent and 60 per cent referral rates in the 15th and 14th Lok Sabha, respectively.
Questions? NO!
The discomfort with parliamentary questions is another facet of the government's approach. Deletion of nearly 264 questions asked by suspended Opposition MPs during the Winter Session 2023, citing no specific rules allowing such actions, points to a worrying development.
Instances of evading questions, ignoring sub-parts, providing misleading responses, or claiming no data availability demonstrates a concerning trend that undermines the accountability of the government to the citizens it serves.
(With inputs from PRS Legislative Research data)