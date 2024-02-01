No Deputy Speaker, minimal sittings, opposition gag: Highlights of 17th Lok Sabha

The 17th Lok Sabha was wrought with unprecedented challenges to the functioning of India's parliamentary democracy. Two glaring issues highlight the current state of affairs -- the absence of a Deputy Speaker and the minimal number of Parliament sittings. Here, we delve into the proceedings of 17th Lok Sabha -- the second consecutive term of ruling BJP, and look at the repercussions of these issues on governance, accountability, and the democratic process in the world's largest democracy.

No Deputy Speaker

The absence of a Deputy Speaker throughout the current Lok Sabha term raises concerns about the violation of Article 93 of the Constitution of India. This constitutional provision emphasises the importance of a Deputy Speaker in ensuring the smooth functioning of the Lok Sabha. The lack of appointment and the apparent indifference towards this constitutional requirement sets a dangerous precedent, undermining the checks and balances crucial for a healthy democracy.

Parliament sittings

Another alarming aspect is the low number of Parliament sittings, with total of 278 days (including scheduled days for upcoming session) and an average of only 56 days per year. The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic is evident in the historic low of 33 sittings in 2020. Despite India's technological capabilities, virtual Parliament sessions were not convened --a missed opportunity to maintain parliamentary activity during challenging times when immense distress was caused to the poor. Its effects continue to reverberate in corridors of poverty till date.