No Muslim living in India will lose citizenship, Opposition creating confusion: Rajnath on CAA

"We had talked about abolishing triple talaq and we did it. Congress workers would say to us why we are poking our nose into other religions. Whether it's the women of Hindu community, or Muslim, Christian, Parsi, we look at everyone with respect. One may like it or not, but we won't accept that any person can instantly abandon his wife of any creed or belief after marriage just by uttering talaq thrice. We had resolved to end triple talaq and you have seen that we did it," he added.