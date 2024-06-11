No need to pull each other down: Rijiju on becoming Parliamentary Affairs Minister

New Delhi: Insisting that the government will take every step to reach out to all sections to run the Parliament smoothly, new Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday said no one needs to pull each other down, on the basis of numerical advantage, to roughshod the proceedings in the House, and "vocal power" should be used for "good, positive" debate.

Taking over as the minister in the presence of outgoing Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, he urged all parties to cooperate with the government in the running of the House. Arjun Ram Meghwal and L Murugan also took charge as Ministers of State for Parliamentary Affairs along with Rijiju.

However, the initial signals were not enthusiastic with Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh saying that the allocation of the Parliamentary Affairs portfolios "inspires no confidence whatsoever that the Prime Minister wants Parliament to function any differently than the manner in which he has run it over the past decade.