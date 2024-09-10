No one should retire in politics: Mallikarjun Kharge

New Delhi: There is no retirement in politics, said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday as the 82-year-old encouraged politicians to work till their last breath in the service of the people and the country.

Speaking at the launch of senior Congress leader Sushil Kumar Shinde's memoir, "Five Decades in Politics", written with journalist author Rasheed Kidwai, here in the capital, Kharge said the 83-year-old leader shouldn't see himself as a retired man as he still has a crucial role to play in strengthening the Congress party and spreading its ideology to the masses.

"You are 82-83 only.. Look at Morarji Desai. I believe no one should retire in politics. Those who have faith in their ideology, want to serve the nation, want to serve their community, then you have to work till your last breath and awaken the people of your country," Kharge said.