No party should take electorate for granted: Congress leader Sachin Pilot

Further referring to the election results, Pilot said, "The collective message is very clear that one has to be cognizant of the desires, the aspirations, the needs and the requirements of people at large. You can get majority, but the single message is that things should not be as they were." "A free India, a strong opposition, an accountable government is what makes a robust democracy. A healthy democratic republic is one where the opposition is as important as the government and that message has been conveyed," he added.