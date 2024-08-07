No plan to increase time limit for switch from NPS to old pension scheme: Govt

New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday informed Lok Sabha that there is no proposal to increase the time limit for central government employees to switch from the National Pension System to the old pension scheme, the government said on Wednesday.

NPS is mandatory for all new recruits in the central government service from January 1, 2004 (except the armed forces), MoS Jitendra Singh said in a written reply.

The NPS was introduced for central government employees in 2003.