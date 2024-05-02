No political clearance was either sought or issued: MEA on Prajwal Revanna's travel to Germany

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said that no political clearance was either sought from or issued by it in respect of travel of suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna to Germany.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal also said that no visa is required for diplomatic passport holders to travel to Germany.

Revanna, the grandson of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, is accused of sexual harassment of several women and is believed to be in Germany.