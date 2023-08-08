No question of Brexit-like referendum on abrogation of Article 370: SC

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that there is no question of referendum in a constitutional democracy like India as seeking the opinion of people has to be through established institutions only.

A five-judge Constitution Bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, B R Gavai, and Surya Kant, told senior advocate Kapil Sibal, "You cannot envisage a situation like Brexit. That is a political decision which was taken by the then government. But within a Constitution like ours, there is no question of a referendum."

The remark by the five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud came following the submission by senior advocate Kapil Sibal that the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, which accorded special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, was a political act like Brexit where the opinion of British citizens was elicited through a referendum. This was not the case when Article 370 was repealed on August 5, 2019, he said.

The court was hearing a batch of petitions challenging the dilution of Article 370 of the Constitution, which removed the special status granted to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.